Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​We will no longer stand for this kind of behaviour in Doncaster and that is why for the past 18 months officers from the city and across the wider force have been working hard to target drug dealers and bring them to justice.

The lengthy operation has been no mean feat and as a result of months of perseverance, hard work and scrupulous intelligence gathering, we are now in a position to reveal the outcomes of our efforts so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 20 people have been jailed for a total of 57 years for supplying cocaine and heroin in Doncaster, with over 100 people arrested on suspicion of drug offences in the city since May 2023.

Over 20 people jailed for supplying cocaine and heroin in Doncaster.

These figures are testament to the tenacity of every single member of staff involved in this operation.

These drug dealers thought they were untouchable and above the law, but that couldn't be further from the truth and we know that this operation is just the start for us.

It has had a massive impact on the supply of drugs in Doncaster, with major drugs lines disrupted and suppliers wiped out by being put behind bars where they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This operation has been a real team effort with staff from a number of areas across the force involved to ensure its success.

Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt.

We are confident we can build on this success, secure further criminal charges and bring even more drug dealers to justice thanks to the intelligence we have gathered and the significant progress we have already made.