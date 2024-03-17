Police operation to catch out shops selling to underage children ends with drugs haul
A police operation to catch out shops selling to underage children ended with a drugs haul last week.
On Friday officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a test purchase operation in Rossington with a number of their cadets.
It was great news as none of the shops sold any items to under age people.
However while carrying out the operation, police witnessed a male rolling a cannabis joint outside one of the shops.
He was searched and found to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis, and as such he was arrested for possession with intent to supply.
The male has been interviewed and is now on bail while further enquiries are conducted.