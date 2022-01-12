Police officers take to the streets of Doncaster in Operation Duxford to conduct warrants and arrest wanted suspects

Operation Duxford is run every four months in Doncaster in a different area of the town depending on crime levels.

This time Doncaster East was chosen due to high rates of burglaries which have spiked over the last several weeks.

Around 40 officers from Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley came together with special resources to crack down on crime.

Police pop up in Kirk Sandall.

Superintendent Neil Thomas ran the operations on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

He said: “We executed warrants, locked up some of our wanted suspects, and arrested people who have failed to appear at court.

“The warrants have been targeted to possession and distribution of Class A drugs.”

There were four warrants in total, two on Woodlea Grove, one on Maple Grove - both streets in Armthorpe.

Police checking a property for drugs on Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe.

And another on Mere Lane in Kirk Sandall.

Neil said: “In addition to the Class A drug warrants we are also in the process of seeking out and arresting a number of wanted people for crimes of domestic violence.”

There were a number of community engagement activities across Doncaster East today which aimed to reassure the public that the police are cracking down on crime.

Police broke down the door of one a property on Woodlea Grove whilst they conducted a warrant.

Neil said: “We want to reassure people in Armthorpe that we recognise through their feedback and through our intelligence that it has been a hotspot for crime recently.

“We have seen an increase in burglary in Armthorpe in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s important to me that we do something tangible that the public can see and recognise so that they know we have addressed the issues that they have raised with us and we’re doing something about it.”

The next Operation Duxford will take place in four months time in Doncaster and the location will be determined on where the public say it is needed most.

Superintendent Neil Thomas ran Operation Duxford on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Doncaster District Commander, Temporary Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “We want the people of Doncaster to know that we are listening to them and their concerns, and we are acting on them.

“They will see officers out across the town today working to tackle all forms of criminality and showing those intent on criminal behaviour that it will not be tolerated, and they will be caught and dealt with.

“Teams have been out since early this morning.

“The activity will carry on into the evening and will see our teams deliver a range of further enforcement action.

“It is vital that people in Doncaster have the confidence to come forward and tell us what is happening in the town, as by working together and with the support of our communities, we are a stronger force in targeting criminality.

“If you see our officers out and about today, please take the opportunity to speak to them and pass on any concerns you may have about crime in your area.”

40 officers from across South Yorkshire joined Operation Duxford.

Inspector Alison Carr works in Doncaster East.

She said: “I understand that Doncaster East has been chosen for Operation Duxford due to a spike in burglaries.

“Which are obviously cousin residents, a lot of concern.

“There have been a number of suspects over the last few weeks who have been arrested.“Some of those are on remand and some are out on bail whilst those inquiries are continuing.”

Inspector Carr said that there is an increased police presence in Edenthorpe, Armthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun due to the spike in burglaries.

“Officers as much as they can be are in the area so I hope that gives some reassurance to the public.

“It is a problem that we take very seriously.”

