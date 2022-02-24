Police officer on Doncaster bike patrol finds three stolen vehicles on one day
A police officer discovered three stolen vehicles in one day while out on patrol on his bicycle.
A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team said the vehicles had all been located in villages in the north east of Doncaster.
It said: “You may have seen our award winning PCSO cycling in the local area of Stainforth and Dunscroft.
"He showed just how effective pedal power can be, locating thee stolen vehicles in one day.
"The Peugeot pictured top left was located in Dunscroft after being stolen from Blyth.
"Both the stolen van and the Landrover Discovery were located on the Stainforth Pit top.
"All vehicles will be forensically examined and returned to the owners. Unfortunately for the owner of the Discovery, there will be a bit of a cleaning operation required”
Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.