Police officer on Doncaster bike patrol finds three stolen vehicles on one day

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team said the vehicles had all been located in villages in the north east of Doncaster.

It said: “You may have seen our award winning PCSO cycling in the local area of Stainforth and Dunscroft.

"He showed just how effective pedal power can be, locating thee stolen vehicles in one day.

Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles in Doncaster.

"The Peugeot pictured top left was located in Dunscroft after being stolen from Blyth.

"Both the stolen van and the Landrover Discovery were located on the Stainforth Pit top.

"All vehicles will be forensically examined and returned to the owners. Unfortunately for the owner of the Discovery, there will be a bit of a cleaning operation required”