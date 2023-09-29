Police officer injured after violent disorder broke out involving groups at Doncaster Lakeside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our officers attended and found two groups involved in a disagreement. They separated them and began taking statements. A third group arrived, and an altercation began during which one of the PCs received minor injuries.

Two men, aged 44 and 36, from Doncaster, and a 36-year-old man from Altrincham were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 38-year-old Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 24-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

The scene on Saturday.

Four have since been released on bail as our enquiries continue. The fifth – the 44-year-old man from Doncaster -has been released with no further action to be taken.