Police officer injured after violent disorder broke out involving groups at Doncaster Lakeside
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our officers attended and found two groups involved in a disagreement. They separated them and began taking statements. A third group arrived, and an altercation began during which one of the PCs received minor injuries.
Two men, aged 44 and 36, from Doncaster, and a 36-year-old man from Altrincham were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
A 38-year-old Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 24-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.
Four have since been released on bail as our enquiries continue. The fifth – the 44-year-old man from Doncaster -has been released with no further action to be taken.
A spokesman said enquiries are continuing.