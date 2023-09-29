News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Police officer injured after violent disorder broke out involving groups at Doncaster Lakeside

Officers patrolling near to the Lakeside shopping centre in Doncaster on Saturday (23 September) were approached by two separate members of the public to report a disturbance taking place at the location.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our officers attended and found two groups involved in a disagreement. They separated them and began taking statements. A third group arrived, and an altercation began during which one of the PCs received minor injuries.

Two men, aged 44 and 36, from Doncaster, and a 36-year-old man from Altrincham were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 38-year-old Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 24-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

The scene on Saturday.The scene on Saturday.
The scene on Saturday.
Most Popular

Four have since been released on bail as our enquiries continue. The fifth – the 44-year-old man from Doncaster -has been released with no further action to be taken.

A spokesman said enquiries are continuing.