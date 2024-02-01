News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police "no longer seeking" wanted man on run from Doncaster prison

Police say they are “no longer seeking” a wanted man on the run from prison.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
William Lock absconded from HMP Hatfield on 24 November 2023 and the public were warned not to approach the 26-year-old who was serving a sentence for dangerous driving, assault and drug offences.

He was released on licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are no longer seeking the whereabouts of William Lock. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”