Police "no longer seeking" wanted man on run from Doncaster prison
Police say they are “no longer seeking” a wanted man on the run from prison.
William Lock absconded from HMP Hatfield on 24 November 2023 and the public were warned not to approach the 26-year-old who was serving a sentence for dangerous driving, assault and drug offences.
He was released on licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are no longer seeking the whereabouts of William Lock. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”