Police "no longer seeking" man wanted over sex assault on Doncaster bus

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Police in Doncaster say they are no longer seeking the identity of a man following a CCTV appeal following a sexual assault on a bus in the city.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police released an image of the wanted man and said: “It is reported that at 11.15am on 9 July, a man got on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street, Conisbrough, to Alexander Road, Balby.

“During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police say they are no longer seeking a man over a CCTV appeal following a sex assault.

In an update, a spokesperson said: “We are no longer seeking the identify of the man who we shared a CCTV appeal for in connection to a reported sexual assault in Doncaster.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information, your support is appreciated.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of 16 May 2025 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

