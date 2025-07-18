Police "no longer seeking" man wanted over sex assault on Doncaster bus
Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police released an image of the wanted man and said: “It is reported that at 11.15am on 9 July, a man got on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street, Conisbrough, to Alexander Road, Balby.
“During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
In an update, a spokesperson said: “We are no longer seeking the identify of the man who we shared a CCTV appeal for in connection to a reported sexual assault in Doncaster.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information, your support is appreciated.”
Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of 16 May 2025 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.