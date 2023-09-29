Police name pair charged over spate of Doncaster city centre thefts
Three people have been arrested – with one of the trio being released on bail while investigations continue.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We have arrested three people following a number of thefts from shops in Doncaster.
Jake Natale, 27, of St Margaret’s Road, Doncaster has appeared in court charged with 13 counts of theft. He was remanded into custody until his next appearance.
Michael Peterson, 36, of Belmont Avenue, Doncaster, also appeared in court. He is charged with 15 counts of theft, one count of drunk and disorderly and one public order offence.
He was remanded in custody until the next available court date.
A 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of four incidents of theft has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about crime in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.