News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Police name pair charged over spate of Doncaster city centre thefts

Police have charged and named two people over a spate of thefts from shops in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three people have been arrested – with one of the trio being released on bail while investigations continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We have arrested three people following a number of thefts from shops in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake Natale, 27, of St Margaret’s Road, Doncaster has appeared in court charged with 13 counts of theft. He was remanded into custody until his next appearance.

Two people have appeared in court over a spate of thefts in Doncaster.Two people have appeared in court over a spate of thefts in Doncaster.
Two people have appeared in court over a spate of thefts in Doncaster.
Most Popular

Michael Peterson, 36, of Belmont Avenue, Doncaster, also appeared in court. He is charged with 15 counts of theft, one count of drunk and disorderly and one public order offence.

He was remanded in custody until the next available court date.

A 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of four incidents of theft has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about crime in Doncaster can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us