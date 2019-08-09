Police nab 'wannabe Sebastian Vettel' who evaded Doncaster officers
Police described a wanted motorist who evaded capture as a ‘wannabe Sebastian Vettel’ – but his imitation of the Formula One star was short lived.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team told how the driver of the Vauxhall Insignia had ‘failed to stop twice over the past few night’ when required to do so by officers.
But they gave it another go last night in Dunsville and managed to box him in. The driver then failed a test for drug-driving.
In a Facebook post, the team said: “The vehicle was soon sighted and within minutes the wannabe Sebastian Vettel had three traffic cars on his tail, along with one of our intrepid land sharks and handler.
“We boxed the vehicle in without issue and the driver was soon sporting a pair of well used but still shiny bracelets.
“His night took a turn for the worse when he went on to fail a roadside drugs test, testing positive for cocaine.
“The bracelets stayed on and the driver was taken to ‘Casa D'College Road’ (police station) for some blood to be taken.
“In addition to the above, we also relieved him of his vehicle due to the vehicles escapades over the previous nights.”