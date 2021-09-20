Police “making enquiries”after car crashed through fence following police chase in Balby
Police are “making enquiries” after a car crashed after being chased by police in Balby.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:33 am
The Vauxhall Corsa reportedly hit a parked vehicle and went through the fencing of a house on the corner of Hepworth Road on Wednesday (September 15).
A spokesman for South Yorkshire police said: “The pursuit started after a Vauxhall Corsa reacted to the presence of a marked police car. The three occupants ran off and two of them were caught by police.
“No arrests have been made yet but enquiries are ongoing.”