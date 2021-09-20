Police “making enquiries”after car crashed through fence following police chase in Balby

Warmsworth Road Balby at the junction with Hepworth Road

The Vauxhall Corsa reportedly hit a parked vehicle and went through the fencing of a house on the corner of Hepworth Road on Wednesday (September 15).

A spokesman for South Yorkshire police said: “The pursuit started after a Vauxhall Corsa reacted to the presence of a marked police car. The three occupants ran off and two of them were caught by police.