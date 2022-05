Cier, aged 16, left her home address in Leeds, West Yorkshire, around 8am on May 23, she has not been seen or heard from since.

Cier is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim build with brown hair that is dyed grey at the ends.

She was last seen wearing a light green Gym King hoodie, black trousers and a white top.

Have you seen her?

Officers believe Cier could be in Scawsby, Scawthorpe, Bentley or Sprotbrough.