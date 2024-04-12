Police make arrests as Kia gets stuck in Doncaster field in poaching clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out a number of recent patrols and in an update said: “We were out patrolling along the borders of Humberside, Nottinghamshire and North Yorkshire after an increase in cross-border offences.

"The Kia Sportage reacted to our presence – probably due to it displaying cloned plates - and immediately took off at speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Following a pursuit the driver decided to go off road and park in the middle of a field. One of the occupants was detained nearby, enquiries are on-going to identify the other offenders.

The Kia was cornered by police in a clampdown on poaching gangs in Doncaster.

"Throughout the night we dedicated our patrols to the outlying communities where we know a number of wildlife and rural crime type offences are being committed.

"Numerous people were spoken to and searched in relation to poaching and positive action taken as and where it could.

"Poaching often takes place in isolated rural areas, often during the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local residents are often woken by the noise of off-road vehicles targeting fields usually causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"This can be very intimidating and scary for these residents. Deer, hares, badgers, foxes and rabbits are often killed inhumanely. We intercepted two lots of poachers, these were local residents.

"Poaching will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.

"Over the past six months we have worked closely with local farmers and crime prevention groups to tackle these types of crime.

"We believe that the word is getting around and as such our robust policing approach is having a positive impact on the amount of visitors we have to this area for these type of offences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to report poaching in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.