Police launch probe after brick hurled through window at Doncaster house

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to the address in Woodlands last week.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of criminal damage to a property on West Avenue at 6.40pm on 11 January. It is reported a brick was thrown through the window of the property.

“Officers are trying to locate the suspect.”

Police are investigating the incident in Woodlands.