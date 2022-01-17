Police launch probe after brick hurled through window at Doncaster house
Police have launched a probe after a brick was hurled through the window of a house in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police officers were called to the address in Woodlands last week.
A spokesman said: “We received a report of criminal damage to a property on West Avenue at 6.40pm on 11 January. It is reported a brick was thrown through the window of the property.
“Officers are trying to locate the suspect.”
Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 747 of 11 January.