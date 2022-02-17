Police launch manhunt after man stabbed outside Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre

The victim suffered stab wounds after being approached by two men outside the centre in St Sepulchre Gate.

The incident too k place on February 9, but details have only just been released.

It is the latest in a long line of knife and gun incidents in Doncaster in the last 12 months.

A man was stabbed outside the Frenchgate Centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 12:46pm on 9 February for reports of a stabbing at Frenchgate, Doncaster.

"It is alleged that two men have approached a believed to be known man outside the Poundshop store and stabbed him.

"The victim and the men left the scene. Enquiries are on-going and an investigation is underway.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 431 of 9 February."