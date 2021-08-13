Police launch investigation after man is found dead at house in South Yorkshire

Police are currently investigating the unexplained death of the man.

The 47-year-old was found in his home in Stone Park Close at about 11pm on Wednesday.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re asking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening to come forward.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and we are currently awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination.”

If you can assist with enquiries, please contact police on 101 or via the force’s online portal. The incident number is 1091 of 11 August.