BREAKING

Police launch hunt for man with Doncaster links wanted for string of assaults

Members of the public are being warned not to approach a wanted man with Doncaster links who is being sought in connection with a number of serious assaults.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT
Humberside Police are hunting 26-year-old Callum Pluteci from the North East Lincolnshire area and who has previously been sought by South Yorkshire Police over incidents in Doncaster in 2022.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach Pluteci if they spot him but to instead contact police.

A Humberside Police force spokesman said: “Officers are keen to speak to him in connection with a series of serious assaults between December 2023 and January 2024.

Callum Pluteci is wanted by police.Callum Pluteci is wanted by police.
"Pluteci has known links to the Derby area, extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to locate him.”

"If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him and instead contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 24*14242.”