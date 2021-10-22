Police launch hunt for man wanted for assault and threats in Doncaster area

Neil Kirton, 55, from the Maltby area, is wanted over assault and threats on 6 July this year.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Kirton and are now asking for the public's help.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Kirton recently, or knows where he might be staying.

Neil Kirton is wanted by police.

He is of medium build, has grey cropped hair, tattoos on his arms and a tattoo of a cross and flowers with the text 'Jackie and kids' on his left hand.

He is known to frequent Morrison Avenue and Churchill Avenue in Maltby.