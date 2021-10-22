Police launch hunt for man wanted for assault and threats in Doncaster area
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man wanted for threats and assault in the Doncaster area.
Neil Kirton, 55, from the Maltby area, is wanted over assault and threats on 6 July this year.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Kirton and are now asking for the public's help.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Kirton recently, or knows where he might be staying.
He is of medium build, has grey cropped hair, tattoos on his arms and a tattoo of a cross and flowers with the text 'Jackie and kids' on his left hand.
He is known to frequent Morrison Avenue and Churchill Avenue in Maltby.
If you see Kirton, please do not approach him but call police immediately. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 792 of 8 July.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.