Police launch appeal after quad bike is snatched in Doncaster robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team are appealing for information about the bike which was stolen from Oswin Avenue in Balby.
A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information regarding the theft of this Polaris Scrambler XP 1000.
"It was stolen during a robbery at 8.14pm on February 22 in the Oswin Avenue area of Balby. A silver van was also used in the theft.
“They also stole various tools and some green bull bars which may be sprayed to change the appearance of the quad.
“If you have any information that can help the owner of this vehicle please can you message police. If you see this vehicle please call 101, 999 if you have eyes on it.”
You can also call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
The vehicle has the registration plate YJ18 EBK.