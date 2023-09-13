News you can trust since 1925
Police join forces for cross-border blitz on vehicle crime as drivers held

Officers from South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police joined forces for a cross-border operation tackling vehicle crime.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in the blitz on vehicles involved in a wide range of offences including metal theft, skip theft and cross-border criminality.

A spokesman said: “The day started with a vehicle that failed to stop with the driver running off.

"The passenger was detained the vehicle was seized and the driver has now been identified.

Police tackled cross border criminality in the Doncaster area.
"More than 65 vehicles were checked with five motorists being dealt with for motoring offences.

"The day ended with a further vehicle that failed to stop for officers .

"The driver decided to run from the vehicle, so work is ongoing to ascertain his identity and their vehicle was seized.

"As a joint effort we covered several hundred miles. We will continue to work closely with our colleagues in Humberside to tackle cross border criminality.”