Police issue warning to HGV drivers as diesel thefts on the increase in rural areas of Doncaster

Officers have been working later into the night using bikes, quad, and 4x4 to patrol hot spot areas looking for offenders.

A spokesman said: “We want to warn lorry drivers in particular, especially if they are using the lay by areas around Hampole and Marr in Doncaster.

“Organised gangs are stealing diesel using 4x4 and quads pulling trailers.

Police issue warning to HGV drivers has diesel thefts on the increase in rural areas of Doncaster.

“To all HGV drivers, please ensure you do your pre drive checks.”

If anyone sees this type of crime happening, please ring 999.