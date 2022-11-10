Police issue warning over telephone scam circulating in South Yorkshire

In a number of calls the ‘police officers’ have informed the member of the public that their account had been targeted in a banking scam, and therefore they need to withdraw a large amount of cash for the police to inspect.

This was arranged by ‘the police’ sending a person to collect the money directly from the victim in the street.

In other circumstances, the ‘police officer’ has claimed to be from an area outside South Yorkshire, and has advised the member of the public that they have a relative in custody.

Baware of the phone scammers

During the calls, the victims have been scammed into accessing their bank account, or are asked to withdraw cash and send it to ‘the police’, or transfer it to a ‘safe account’ as they are led to believe it is needed to assist their relative.

The fraudsters regularly instruct the victims that bank staff are in on the fraud and that they must tell the bank staff that the money is for a relative.

These calls are not genuine, and police officers will never ask you for personal banking information over the phone, or ask you to withdraw cash.

A spokesman said: “Our officers, and officers from forces across the country, will never call you and ask for personal details in this way.

“If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up the phone and call us back on 101 from a different phone to double check.

"If you don’t have an alternative phone available, ask a relative or trusted friend to call us, or wait at least 30 minutes after you have hung up before you call us back as fraudsters may stay on the line.

“If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can make a report to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

“More information about this type of fraud can be found on Action Fraud's website here, and if you have elderly or vulnerable relatives, please pass this information along to them.”