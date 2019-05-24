A police warning has been issued about rogue traders operating in Doncaster.

They struck in Hawke Road, Wheatley, on Friday, May 17 when two men called at a house claiming to be tree surgeons.

Hawke Road, Wheatley, Doncaster

The men told the occupants that a tree needed to be cut down, quoted £300 and started the work.

Shortly afterwards the men told the occupant that another £500 would be required to complete the work.

The cash was handed over but the work was never carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have elderly or vulnerable friends or neighbours in the area please make them aware of this and advise them not to pay for work on the doorstep.”

Report suspicious activity to 101.