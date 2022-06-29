Police issue warning after string of thefts from vehicles in Doncaster

Officers have told motorists to be on their guard after a string of attacks in cars in Wheatley, Wheatley Hills and Intake over the last few months.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We have received a large number of reports of theft from vehicles.

"Please can we remind residents to make sure vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended and also to make sure no valuables are left on show.

Police have issued a warning to drivers in Doncaster.

"Please take items such as tools inside where possible.

"If you witness any suspicious activity, please report on 101 or use our online reporting system.”