Members of the public are being asked to report any incidents of missing or stolen metal road signs after several thefts in the Stainforth area.

In one incident, it is reported that four signs were stolen from the roadside at a motorway service station on the M18 at around 4.30am on April 22.

Inspector Alison Carr from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Team said: “The theft of road signs can have serious consequences and I would urge anyone engaged in this criminality to think about the impact this behaviour could have.

There have been a number of thefts and attempted thefts of signs across Doncaster.

“We are encouraging anyone who sees someone removing road signs to please report it us.

"The more information we have, the better chance there is of catching the perpetrators.”

A spokemsna for City of Doncaster Council, added: “The removal of the signs, which have no scrap metal value, could lead to severe unintended consequences, including damage to vehicles or injury to individuals, which could impact families, friends, and communities.

“The council invests public money and maintain signing on everyone’s behalf.

"We want there to be a safe environment for all, but this also relies on everyone playing their part and considering the wider impacts of criminal behaviour.”

Anyone wanting to report thefts, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.