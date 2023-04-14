Police issue warning after off road bikers plague land near to Doncaster school

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team says it is monitoring the area around the Mexborough school and has issued a set of guidelines for riders to follow.

A spokesman said: “We have received an increase in reports of off-road bikes being used around Mexborough, particularly the land behind the Laurel Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can't ride off-road on this land. No permission has been granted by the City of Doncaster Council for members of the public to use this land for the purpose of riding off-road bikes.”

Police are continuing to clampdown on off road bikers across Doncaster.

The force has also issued a Q&A section to help people understand what is allowed and what’s not.

Q: What are off-road bikes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: Off-road bikes include a range of vehicles such as quad bikes and motorbikes, including scramblers and mini-motos. If you own one of these vehicles, then it is your responsibility to know the law. There have been incidents across Doncaster of off-road bikes being driven in parks, on pavements and in other public spaces, resulting in injuries to riders and the public and damage to parks, fields, green spaces and private property. This is not acceptable.

Q: What offences could I be committing with my off-road bike?

A: Section 34 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 states that it is an offence (i.e. illegal) to drive or ride a mechanically propelled vehicle without lawful authority on common land, moorland or land not forming part of a road, or on any road which is a footpath, bridleway or restricted byway.

Quad bikes and motorbikes must conform to the Road Vehicles (Construction & Use) Regulations 1986 and riders must fulfil various regulations under the Road Traffic Act 1988. This means that bikes must have fitted lights, valid MOT, DVLA registration (log book), road tax and a registration plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can seize vehicles which are being used illegally, including prohibited off-road use. There have been occasions where we have used these powers to seize off-road bikes and quad bikes. These bikes can also be crushed.

If riders are caught causing criminal damage, they can be arrested under the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, riders can be prosecuted for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.

Q: Where can I legally ride my off-road bike?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: Off-road bikes can be used on private land if you have permission from the landowner. It is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 to drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on land where permission has not been given. Alternatively, there are numerous facilities around the country which provide safe, supervised places for people to ride motorbikes on and off-road. Site details are searchable on the internet.

Q: What should I do if I see someone riding an off-road bike on a road or public place?

When reporting please try and provide as much information as possible including a description of the bike and rider.