Police issue Land Rover theft warning after rise in reports in Doncaster

Between the start of October and end of November, 45 Land Rovers were reported as stolen across the area, with Sheffield and Doncaster being the most targeted locations.

Out of the 45 vehicles stolen, nine have so far been recovered, with enquiries ongoing to locate the others. Data shows that the most common Land Rover models being targeted are the Discovery, Range Rover and Defender.

Keyless entry vehicles are the most popular with thieves and officers are asking people to follow simple security advice to protect their car, and their home.

Jamie Henderson

Force Lead for Serious Acquisitive Crime, Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson, said: “Having your car stolen, whatever make or model it is, is distressing and costly at any time of year, but especially around Christmas.

“Unfortunately, criminals are using ever-more sophisticated methods to successfully steal vehicles. However, we know that crime prevention does work and often the simple old-fashioned measures are the best, such as steering wheel locks and foot pedal locks, which purely put criminals off even having a go at your car.

“If you’ve got a keyless car, please also get yourself a signal blocking pouch, container or box to keep your keys in – they really do work.”

How else can you protect your Land Rover?

Fit a vehicle tracking system to assist yourself and the police in locating the vehicle if it has been stolen

Park in a locked garage or other secure area if you have one, or in a well-lit open space if not

Consider using immobilisers to prevent hot-wiring and driving off with unattended vehicles

Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home

Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone acting suspiciously or taking an interest in it

Have the vehicle’s windows etched with the vehicle identification number

Review your home and business premises security – consider CCTV, gates etc

T/Supt Henderson added: “Land Rovers are not cheap vehicles, and my advice would be to also make the necessary investments to protect your vehicle, and pick appropriate security measures based on where you live.”