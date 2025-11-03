Police issue E-fit after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Doncaster bus

Police have issued an E-fit of a man after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police have released the image following the incident earlier this year.

A spokespersoin said: “We would like to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault.

“Between 8.30am and 9am on Thursday 25 September, it is reported that a man sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a bus travelling from Doncaster bus station to Armthorpe Road.

“The girl got off the bus and it is alleged the man followed her on Armthorpe Road before she was able to get away.

“Since this incident was reported to us, we have carried out numerous enquiries including checks of relevant CCTV cameras. We now need the public’s help and are sharing an E-fit image of a man we would like to speak to as he may be able to help with our investigation.”

The man is described as South Asian, around 50 years old, of a muscular build, with thinning short brown hair, and a grey and brown beard.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/168267/25. You can contact the police online here: https://orlo.uk/QORxM

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/0sROJ