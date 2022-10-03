Police issue CCTV over Doncaster city centre assault as man punched in face

It is reported that on Monday 5 September at around 1am, a 23-year-old man was approached by another man in Silver Street and punched in the face. The victim suffered facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

A spokesman said: “Do you recognise him?

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over a Doncaster city centre assault.

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/159791/22 when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/