Police issue CCTV over Doncaster city centre assault as man punched in face
Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with a city centre assault in which a man suffered facial injuries after being punched.
It is reported that on Monday 5 September at around 1am, a 23-year-old man was approached by another man in Silver Street and punched in the face. The victim suffered facial injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
A spokesman said: “Do you recognise him?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/159791/22 when you get in touch.”
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.