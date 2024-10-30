Police issue CCTV images in hunt for pair wanted over Doncaster supermarket assault

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault and shoplifting in Doncaster city centre.

The pictures have been released in connection with an incident which took place at a city centre supermarket store earlier this month.

At 2.15pm on 14 October, it is reported that individuals entered the Iceland store on Prince's Street, Doncaster, where they stole several items, and then assaulted a 29-year-old man, causing minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to the man and woman in these CCTV images as we believe they may be able to help with our investigation.”

The man is described as white, in his early 30s, around 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build. He has medium-length sandy blond hair and a bushy beard.

The woman is described as white, in her mid-20s, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

The spokesperson added: “Do you recognise them?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 366 of 14 October 2024 when you get in touch.

“You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org