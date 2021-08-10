Police investigation launched after woman is raped near Doncaster retail park

Centurion Way was sealed off after a woman was raped.

A path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail from Centurion Way, Bentley was sealed off for large parts of yesterday, with police guarding the scene.

It is the third serious sex attack in Doncaster in a matter of weeks.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked at around 11.50pm on Sunday by a unknown attacker.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have launched an investigation after it was reported that on Sunday 8 August at 11.51pm, a woman in her 20s was raped by an unknown man.

"A scene was present in Centurion Way as officers carried out enquiries as part of their investigation.”

The road links the A19 Bentley Road with the rear of the Centurion Retail Park, before leading into woodland where it links up with the coast to coast Trans Pennine Trail.

It is the latest in a string of serious sex attacks in Doncaster.

On August 1, an 18-year-old woman was attacked in Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Bariscag Salih, 26, has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

On July 14, a man was arrested after the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Elmfield Park in broad daylight while in April, a woman was raped in a churchyard in Wheatley.

It is understood that the incidents are not linked.