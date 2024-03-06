Police in "we will find you" warning as prolific Doncaster offender appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers revealed details of the arrest in a social media post.

The woman has not been named.

A spokesman said: “We have located and arrested a local, prolific, female offender, for failing to appear at court.

A prolific Doncaster offender has appeared in court.

"She was further detained for six breaches of her Community Protection Notice conditions, between.

"This is further testament that if you break the law or fail to comply with any order placed on you, we will find you and you will be placed before the next available court for suitable sanctions, at the earliest opportunity.”