Police in scam warning after fake gas bill delivered to house in Doncaster

A spokesman said: “Our officers received reports earlier this week that a fake bill, claiming to be from a gas and electricity supplier, had been posted to an address in Cherry Tree Drive in the Dunscroft area.

“The letter claimed that due to an increase in the rate of gas and electricity, a payment needed to be made. Fortunately, the letter was handed into police and not acted upon.

“So far, officers in Doncaster East have only received one report from a resident who has received this letter but have circulated information to raise awareness and to ensure no one falls victim to a potential scam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fake gas and electricity bill was sent to a house in Doncaster.