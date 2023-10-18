Police in 'right place, right time' to seize bike in fresh Doncaster clampdown
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in Carcroft – saying a number of indviduals responsible have been identified as a result of the operation.
A spokesman said: “Another off road bike removed from Carcroft by Doncaster Tasking Team who were in the right place at the right time.
“Ongoing work is taking place around this issue with the North NPT and both internal and external partners.
“A number of individuals have now been identified as responsible and are in the process of receiving warnings from both the police and DMBC housing officers, this is due to these bikes being used locally in an anti-social and often dangerous manner.
“Please report to us any information and evidence of these bikes being used in your area via 101 or through the online reporting tool.”