Police in 'right place, right time' to seize bike in fresh Doncaster clampdown

Police say they were ‘in the right place at the right time’ to seize another off-road bike and tackle anti-social riders plaguing Doncaster’s streets.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped in Carcroft – saying a number of indviduals responsible have been identified as a result of the operation.

A spokesman said: “Another off road bike removed from Carcroft by Doncaster Tasking Team who were in the right place at the right time.

“Ongoing work is taking place around this issue with the North NPT and both internal and external partners.

Police continue to crackdown on anti-social bikers in Doncaster.

“A number of individuals have now been identified as responsible and are in the process of receiving warnings from both the police and DMBC housing officers, this is due to these bikes being used locally in an anti-social and often dangerous manner.