Police in fresh hunt for murder change prisoner on run from Doncaster jail

Officers are continuing the manhunt for Nasir Ali who absconded from HMP Hatfield last October.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Ali was released on temporary licence between 8.30am on 18 October and on 20 October.

"Ali breached his licence requirements and failed to return to his approved premises on 19 October. He has since failed to return to HMP Hatfield.”

Nasir Ali has been missing since last October.

Ali, 42, is Asian, slim and with a shaved head. He has links to Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.

He was serving an indeterminate sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009.

If you see him, please do not approach but instead call 999 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact police via 101, live chat or the SYP online portal.