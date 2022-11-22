Police in fresh hunt for Doncaster sex offender with 'no regrets' tattoo

25-year-old Callum Pluteci is being hunted by police after breaching his sexual risk order and for recall to prison.

Pluteci has failed to inform officers of his current location – a breach of his SRO.

Originally from Doncaster and whose last address was in the city, Pluteci has not been located despite extensive police enquiries.

Police are hunting sex offender Callum Pluteci.

A Sexual Risk Order imposes restrictions on a persons’ behaviour that the court deems necessary for the purposes of protecting the public from risk of sexual harm.

PC David Harrison said: “Pluteci is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to, but despite that he failed to return to his approved address or notify the police of his whereabouts.

“He knows he is being sought by officers and appears to be actively evading arrest. We therefore need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is, to contact us.”

Pluteci is 5ft 7ins tall and of a stocky build, he has short brown hair with a short cropped beard. He has a number of tattoos, including the words “NO REGRETS” on the back of his neck and three stars of various colours on his right forearm.

He has links across South Yorkshire, Humberside, and in the Birmingham area.

If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999. You can also provide information to 101 quoting investigation reference 14/195082/22.