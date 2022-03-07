Police in fresh blitz in illegal off-road bikers causing chaos in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team revealed they have been targeting bikers at Steetley Quarry in Sprotbrough – despite farmers digging moats to keep riders off.

And during the latest action, they seized two bikes and riders who will be dealt with through the courts.

A spokesman said: “This quarry is private land. However it has a number of footpaths dissecting it, and also a bridleway.

Police clamped down on illegal bikers at Steetley Quarry near Sprotbrough.

“The farmers in the area have dug moats around the surrounding land to try and protect it but bikes and quads still insist on getting on.

“The crops are clearly being mullered and bikes and quads also come over the viaduct.

“We came across these two who failed to get away from us.

“Neither had licences or insurance. One 20 year-old-rider was already disqualified from driving.