Officers have renewed a plea for information about the whereabouts of the pups which were snatched during a house burglary.

On 27 January, police received a call to report a burglary at a property in Hatfield Woodhouse.

It is believed that offenders gained access to the property between 2pm and 6pm.

Three French Bulldog puppies and a three year-old Boston Terrier were taken.

The Boston Terrier has since been recovered in Stainforth and has been reunited with her owners.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding the three puppies.

If you can assist with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 978 of 27 January 2022.