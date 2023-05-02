Police in Doncaster swoop to seize vehicle used in number of fuel thefts
Police in Doncaster have swooped to seize a battered vehicle used in a number of fuel thefts.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:36 BST
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the shabby vehicle during a raid in Conisbrough.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The vehicle was recovered on Elder Grove, Conisbrough by South NPT Officers.
"The vehicle contained equipment relating to fuel theft.
"If you have any information relating to it, you can report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or through police on 101.”