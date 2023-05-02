News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
41 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Police in Doncaster swoop to seize vehicle used in number of fuel thefts

Police in Doncaster have swooped to seize a battered vehicle used in a number of fuel thefts.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:36 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the shabby vehicle during a raid in Conisbrough.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The vehicle was recovered on Elder Grove, Conisbrough by South NPT Officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The vehicle contained equipment relating to fuel theft.

Police seized the vehicle in Conisbrough.Police seized the vehicle in Conisbrough.
Police seized the vehicle in Conisbrough.
Most Popular

"If you have any information relating to it, you can report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or through police on 101.”