Police in Doncaster smash open yet another cannabis factory after finding plants
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant in Carcroft, recovering 138 cannabis plants.
A police spokesman said: “The electrics at the property had also been tampered with. This was a mid- terrace property so the impact had there been a fire would have been unimaginable.”
"Please continue to report suspicious activity through to us on 101 or via online reporting.”