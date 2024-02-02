News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police in Doncaster smash open yet another cannabis factory after finding plants

Police in Doncaster have smashed open yet another cannabis factory after finding plants at house in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant in Carcroft, recovering 138 cannabis plants.

A police spokesman said: “The electrics at the property had also been tampered with. This was a mid- terrace property so the impact had there been a fire would have been unimaginable.”

"Please continue to report suspicious activity through to us on 101 or via online reporting.”