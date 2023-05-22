Police in Doncaster hunt bike gang compared to classic 80s movie The Goonies

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Biking Team is hunting the group who were captured on camera in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “OK, so you might be mistaken that this picture was off the set of The Goonies, in the “Goon Docks" neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon.

“It’s not, it is in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Police compared the bike gang to 1980s movie The Goonies.

"These chaps may have thought they were off on an adventure in search of the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate, but we very much doubt it.

"The bikes they are riding are not classic 80’s Chopper BMXs, but the latest electric motorbikes. With a bit of tinkering they can be tweaked to do 50+mph.

"They need full licences and helmets just like all other motorbikes.

"The rules of the road apply to them fully.

"Key feature to set them apart from push bikes is the fact they don’ have pedals, but foot pegs.

"If you see these whizzing about your neighbourhoods on public roads, parks and woods and the rider has chosen a balaclava over a Shoei, Nike Air Max over some Wulfsport boots and more telling, forgot to put the numberplate on, then report it."

