Police hunt woman wanted over assault and theft which put Doncaster man in hospital

Officers in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help to find wanted woman Sheree Spouse.

Spouse, 46, is wanted in connection with an incident of theft and assault reported in the Intake area of Doncaster on Wednesday 12 July.

At 2.30am, it is reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted at a property, before a number of valuable items were taken. The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police are hunting wanted woman Sheree Spouse.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, robbery, attempted burglary and assault offences in connection with this incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Spouse is white, approximately 5ft 5ins, of average build, and has mid-length black hair. The CCTV image is the only one police hold of Spouse.