News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Police hunt woman wanted over assault and theft which put Doncaster man in hospital

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a woman wanted in connection with an assault which put a Doncaster man in hospital.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST

Officers in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help to find wanted woman Sheree Spouse.

Spouse, 46, is wanted in connection with an incident of theft and assault reported in the Intake area of Doncaster on Wednesday 12 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 2.30am, it is reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted at a property, before a number of valuable items were taken. The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police are hunting wanted woman Sheree Spouse.Police are hunting wanted woman Sheree Spouse.
Police are hunting wanted woman Sheree Spouse.
Most Popular

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, robbery, attempted burglary and assault offences in connection with this incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Spouse is white, approximately 5ft 5ins, of average build, and has mid-length black hair. The CCTV image is the only one police hold of Spouse.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 72 of 12 July 2023.