Police hunt two women who robbed woman in wheelchair inside Doncaster Poundland
Police are hunting two callous thieves who stole a disabled woman’s purse inside a Doncaster branch of Poundland.
South Yorkshire Police officers have released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Mexborough High Street last month.
It is reported that on Saturday 23 October at around 2.15pm, two women followed a woman in a wheelchair from the bank where she had withdrawn cash, into the Poundland situated on Mexborough High Street.
Once in Poundland, it is believed that the pair held items of clothing in front of themselves to try and hide their actions, before proceeding to take the victim’s purse. They then made their escape from the shop before the victim realised what had happened.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the women as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/164113/21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.