Police hunt person who masturbated in front of woman on Doncaster train

Police have launched an urgent hunt to find a person who masturbated in front of a “distraught young woman” on a Doncaster train.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

British Transport Police officers are also appealing for the victim of the incident, which officer have described as “of a sexual nature” or other passengers who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch with information about the incident last month.

On Sunday 9 July, between 7.50am and 8.25am, a passenger on board a train from Doncaster was approached by a “distraught young woman” who explained that she believed another passenger had been staring and grinning at her while masturbating.

She had recorded what happened with her phone and showed the passenger who confirmed this.

Police are hunting a person who masturbated in front of a woman on a train from Doncaster.Police are hunting a person who masturbated in front of a woman on a train from Doncaster.
Both the victim and offender boarded the service at Doncaster and left at Scunthorpe.

Investigating officer PC Fran Hewlett of Humberside Police said: “The passenger, concerned for the victim, reported what happened to us but we would like to hear from the victim herself or anyone else who witnessed the incident.

“All victims of sexual offences are given full anonymity and will be supported by specially trained police officers.

“If you witnessed this incident or if it happened to you, please do contact us and our officers will be able to help.”

Please contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016 with the reference 2300088256.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.