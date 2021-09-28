Police hunt man with 'true to da game' tattoo after fleeing Doncaster prison

Glenn John Jackson is wanted by South Yorkshire Police on recall to HMP Hatfield after breaching the terms of a temporary licence on 21 September.

Members of the public have been told not to approach him if they spot him and instead are being asked to call 999.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace Jackson, 40, however officers are now asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Glenn John Jackson is wanted by police.

Jackson is described as white, 5ft 11ins with brown short hair and a medium build.

He has several facial scars and has ‘True to da game’ tattooed on his left arm, ‘Forest’ on the right side of his neck and ‘Danielle’, ‘Sonya’ and ‘Kelsey’ tattooed on his right arm.

He is believed to have links to Nottinghamshire.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999.

"If you have information which may help us to trace him, please call 101 quoting incident number 646 of 21 September.”

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.