Police hunt man who stole phone from seven-year-old boy in Doncaster shop

Police have launched a hunt for a man who stole a mobile phone from a seven year old boy in a Doncaster shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on Sunday 5 November at 2.30pm, the victim, a seven-year-old boy, had his mobile phone stolen while in Farmfoods on Wheatley Hall Road.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over a mobile phone theft in Doncaster.Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over a mobile phone theft in Doncaster.
"Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/196348/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their UK call centre on freephone 0800 555 111.