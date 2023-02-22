Wayne, aged 35, from Doncaster, is wanted in connection with offences of threats to kill, assault, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wayne recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Wayne has connections in Doncaster, predominately in the Wheatley and Bentley areas.

Have you seen Wayne Kime

If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the new online live chat www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 392 of 16 February 2023 when you get in touch.