Police hunt for Stefan Wheeler wanted in connection with assault, threats to kill and possession of a weapon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wheeler, aged 29, is wanted in connection to an assault on 2 September, and threats to kill and possession of a weapon on 9 September.
Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to trace Wheeler since this time and believe he is actively evading officers. They are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Wheeler is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair. He has a tattoo saying ‘Mam Dad’ on the right-hand side of his neck.
He is known to frequent the Thorne and Moorends areas of Doncaster.
If you see Wheeler, please do not approach him but call 999. If you have information that can assist officers in finding him please get in touch, more details here caxn be found on the police website https://orlo.uk/cpR7I