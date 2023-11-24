South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to locate wanted Doncaster man Stefan Wheeler.

Wheeler, aged 29, is wanted in connection to an assault on 2 September, and threats to kill and possession of a weapon on 9 September.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to trace Wheeler since this time and believe he is actively evading officers. They are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Wheeler is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with short brown hair. He has a tattoo saying ‘Mam Dad’ on the right-hand side of his neck.

Do you know where he is?

He is known to frequent the Thorne and Moorends areas of Doncaster.