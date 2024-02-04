Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Godfrey, age 71, was last seen at 8am yesterday (3 February) at an address in High Street, Goldthorpe.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and with short grey hair and grey stubble. He usually wears black sunglasses regardless of the weather, and walks with a slight limp.

Godfrey is known to frequent Rotherham and Doncaster, and he also has links to Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Godrey's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?