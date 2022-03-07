Police hunt for man in connection with a ‘serious offence’
Can you help police to locate 42-year-old Matthew Criston?
Monday, 7th March 2022, 9:57 am
Officers from Humberside Police would like to speak to him in connection with a number of serious offences.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Mr Criston but have so far proven negative.
We would ask that public do not approach Matthew, but if you see him, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 16/20731/22.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111.