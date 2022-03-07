Police hunt for man in connection with a ‘serious offence’

Officers from Humberside Police would like to speak to him in connection with a number of serious offences.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Mr Criston but have so far proven negative.

Police are searching for this man

We would ask that public do not approach Matthew, but if you see him, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 16/20731/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111.