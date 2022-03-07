Police hunt for man in connection with a ‘serious offence’

Can you help police to locate 42-year-old Matthew Criston?

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 7th March 2022, 9:57 am

Officers from Humberside Police would like to speak to him in connection with a number of serious offences.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Mr Criston but have so far proven negative.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster man and woman due in court after baby boy was mauled to death by dog

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are searching for this man

We would ask that public do not approach Matthew, but if you see him, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference 16/20731/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.