Police hunt for Doncaster man wanted for assaulting woman and drug offences
Police are hunting a Doncaster man wanted in connection with an assault on a woman and drug offences.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:35 am
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in tracing Jordan Davies, 26, who has linkes to Bentley and St James Street in Doncaster.
He is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Doncaster on 2 October. He’s also being sought after failing to appear at court for drug offences.
Anyone with information can contact 101 – the incident number to quote is 469 of 2 October.